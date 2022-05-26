Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Shares Bought by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Computer Task Group comprises about 7.4% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Computer Task Group worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

