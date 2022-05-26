Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) rose 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 111,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 103,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.