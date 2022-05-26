Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 107.92 ($1.36) on Thursday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 101.86 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 119.95 ($1.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.07.
