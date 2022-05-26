Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 107.92 ($1.36) on Thursday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 101.86 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 119.95 ($1.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.07.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.