Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

