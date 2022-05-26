Corning Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,529,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Corning by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,076,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 431,873 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

