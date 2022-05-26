Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $393.42 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $393.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.43 or 0.00032462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,052.90 or 1.00036263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

