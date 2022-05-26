Cowen Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $70.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $29.72 on Monday. Domo has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $980.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

