CRA International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

