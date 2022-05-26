Credit Suisse Group Boosts Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €5.80

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

