Credit Suisse Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.72.

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

