Critical Comparison: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) versus Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oncorus alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oncorus and Hoth Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncorus 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncorus presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 653.62%. Given Oncorus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Hoth Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Oncorus has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncorus and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncorus N/A -50.39% -35.09% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -105.89% -95.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncorus and Hoth Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.71) -0.42 Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.31 million ($0.56) -0.77

Hoth Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncorus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Oncorus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncorus beats Hoth Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Hoth Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; the University of Maryland; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc.; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc., and the University of Cincinnati. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.