Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CRT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $780,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

