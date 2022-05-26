Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CRT opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
