Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

