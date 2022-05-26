CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
