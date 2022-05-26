CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

