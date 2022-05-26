CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

