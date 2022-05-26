Curio Governance (CGT) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $181,230.12 and $5,922.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

