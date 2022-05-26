Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

