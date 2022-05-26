CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases $55,319.04 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $113.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

