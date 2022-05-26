Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Stewart Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stewart Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.