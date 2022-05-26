Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.