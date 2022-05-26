Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.