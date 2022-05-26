DAOventures Market Cap Hits $193,936.41 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $193,936.41 and approximately $111.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001919 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

