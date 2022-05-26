Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Up 7% This Week

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $14.53 or 0.00049343 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $566,505.49 and $19,212.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,449.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 92,229 coins and its circulating supply is 38,985 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

