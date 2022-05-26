DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Cap of $428,554.57

DATA (DTA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $428,554.57 and approximately $502,024.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

