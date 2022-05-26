Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

