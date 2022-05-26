David A. Wolfort Sells 5,000 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

