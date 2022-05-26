DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE DVA traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 664,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a 52 week low of $91.73 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

