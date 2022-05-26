Decentral Games 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $30.24 million and $1.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 204.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,361.27 or 1.76745308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 359.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00509231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 519,580,426 coins and its circulating supply is 518,276,854 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

