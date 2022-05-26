Deep Track Capital LP Acquires Shares of 130,200 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.44% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $106.63. 204,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.