Deep Track Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,292,250 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,292,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,000. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 98,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,779. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

