Deep Track Capital LP Invests $3.97 Million in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.46% of Century Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,392. The firm has a market cap of $493.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

