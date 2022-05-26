Deep Track Capital LP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,700,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 0.81% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ traded up $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $152.46. 833,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

