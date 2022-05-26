Deep Track Capital LP Takes $22.32 Million Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,335,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324,000. Tricida comprises 1.6% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 4.63% of Tricida as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,522. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $447.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.
TCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
