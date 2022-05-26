Deep Track Capital LP Takes $22.32 Million Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,335,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324,000. Tricida comprises 1.6% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 4.63% of Tricida as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,522. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $447.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

