Deep Track Capital LP Takes $66.88 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,880,000. IVERIC bio makes up 4.7% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 343,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 264,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 1,107,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

