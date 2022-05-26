Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 3.96% of aTyr Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of LIFE remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

