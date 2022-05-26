Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,683,000. Immunovant accounts for 2.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 4.10% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 345,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,267. The company has a market cap of $467.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

