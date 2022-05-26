Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,289,000. Repare Therapeutics accounts for about 3.1% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 5.03% of Repare Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,732,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 109,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,809. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $364.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.