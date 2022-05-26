Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 607,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 135,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,776. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

