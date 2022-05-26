Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $445.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $342.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.86. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.