DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00219264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01944003 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00379406 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

