Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.15

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

