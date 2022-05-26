Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $466.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.32.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $352.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day moving average of $386.79. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
