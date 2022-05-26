Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $466.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.32.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $352.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day moving average of $386.79. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

