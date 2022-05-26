Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €50.50 at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.77) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($63.62) to €63.20 ($67.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 136,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

