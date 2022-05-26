Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.55

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 44273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,142,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.