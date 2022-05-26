dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $347,772.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,442,440 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

