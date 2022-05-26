Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 38,542 LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.13% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other LifeMD news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,349 shares in the company, valued at $527,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,260. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 1,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,743. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 2,115.32% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

