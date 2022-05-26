Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,979 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after buying an additional 632,343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Welbilt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 179,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

