Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 355,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $25.42.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

