Diametric Capital LP Invests $265,000 in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 115,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,710. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

