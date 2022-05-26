Diametric Capital LP Makes New $193,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 269,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

