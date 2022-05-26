Diametric Capital LP Sells 124,044 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 124,044 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE IAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.